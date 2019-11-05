Home

1938 - 2019
Willie Chandler Jr. Obituary
Willie Chandler, Jr.
Savannah, Georgia
Willie Chandler, Jr. "Sugar Bear", 81, of Jacksonville, departed this life on October 30, 2019.
He was born, August 4, 1938, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He graduated from Tompkins High School and was a mechanic - truck driver most of his life.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Lula B. Chandler, his sons, Lucius Kelly Jr., Bernard Kelly, Joesph Williams, his daughters, Jacqueline Kelly, Eunice Poole, Lelia Mae Mcrae, Radell Peay, Rochelle Williams, 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Thomas Baptist Church, 1100 E. Park Ave, at 11 am. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park - East. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
11/8/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
