|
|
Adams announces graveside services for Dr. Willie G. Tucker which will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Rest Haven Memorial Park located 4615 E. Hanna Ave. Tampa, FL 33610. Viewing will be held at the funeral home located 510 Stephenson Ave., Savannah, GA 31405 from 10:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M., Thursday, May 9, 2019. Dr. Willie George Tucker, Ph.D., was born October 26, 1933, in Tampa, Florida. He peacefully fell asleep in the arms of our Lord Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was 85 years old. Dr. Tucker was an energetic child of God who enjoyed the fruit of a lifetime of labor in education. Dr. Tucker received both Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Tuskegee Institute. He went on to earn a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry from The University of Oklahoma. Shortly thereafter, he took a position in the Chemistry department at Savannah State College. He eventually became head of the Department and remained at Savannah State for his entire academic career. While there, he nurtured and prepared numerous students for their future careers in science, medicine and academia. Because of his distinguished career at Savannah State, the title of Professor Emeritus was conferred upon Dr. Tucker upon his retirement on September 11, 1990.
Dr. Tucker was a gifted musician. He was the organist and Director of Music for Asbury United Methodist Church for more than 30 years. He was also blessed with the gift of hospitality made famous by his Super Bowl parties, and generosity, made evident by his often anonymous philanthropy. Dr. Tucker was preceded in death by his Parents, Three brothers and one sister. He is survived by a God-son, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a host of lifelong friends who are his testimony of a life of grace, service and love. Order Flowers & Sign the Guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 7, 2019