Willie Lamar "Bill" Hodges

Willie Lamar "Bill" Hodges Obituary
TSGT Willie Lamar "Bill" Hodges (U.S.A.F.) (Ret.)
Hinesville, GA
TSGT Willie Lamar "Bill" Hodges (United States Air Force, Retired), 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at home to rejoin his beloved wife of 50 years, Christine O. Hodges. He was surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by his four daughters, Gail Fountain (David) of Pembroke, Joanie Blocker (Drexel, Jr.) of Jesup, Barbara Alexander of Long County, and Tammy Isgett (Tony) of Long County; grandson, Jason Hodges (Sandy) of Ludowici; 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and his friend and companion, Ann Bevill of Ellabell. Services will be Friday, Jan. 3. 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Visitation: 12-2 pm Funeral: 2 pm Burial: Black Creek Cemetery in Ellabell. Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Savannah Morning News
January 3, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
