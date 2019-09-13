Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's A.M.E. Church
2208 East Gwinnett Street
Savannah, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's A.M.E. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Mae Bush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Mae Bush Obituary
Mrs. Statesboro - Willie Mae Bush The funeral service for Mrs. Willie Mae "Moma" Bush will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Mary's A.M.E. Church 2208 East Gwinnett Street Savannah, GA. Instate: 10 a.m. Burial Oak Grove Cemetery. "Moma" was the former owner and operator of Mom & Nikki's Restaurant for many years. Survivors are her sons, Rev. George Bush, Paul Baldwin and Rev. Willie Bush, other relatives and friends. Hill's Mortuary, Inc. Statesboro, GA Savannah Morning News September 13, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now