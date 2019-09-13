|
Mrs. Statesboro - Willie Mae Bush The funeral service for Mrs. Willie Mae "Moma" Bush will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Mary's A.M.E. Church 2208 East Gwinnett Street Savannah, GA. Instate: 10 a.m. Burial Oak Grove Cemetery. "Moma" was the former owner and operator of Mom & Nikki's Restaurant for many years. Survivors are her sons, Rev. George Bush, Paul Baldwin and Rev. Willie Bush, other relatives and friends. Hill's Mortuary, Inc. Statesboro, GA Savannah Morning News September 13, 2019
