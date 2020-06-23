Willie Mae Deloach
Savannah , GA
Mrs. Willie Mae Deloach, 90, entered eternal rest Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.