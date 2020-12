Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Willie Scruggs

Clyo, Georgia

Mr. Willie Lee Scruggs, Sr., (91), passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at The Resorts at Pooler. Funeral arrangements: walk through viewing Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, 1:00-7:00 P.M., Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Life Celebration , Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Taylor Chapel Independent Church Cemetery, Clyo, Georgia. Smalls Funeral Home, Inc. "Family Serving Families"

Savannah Morning News



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store