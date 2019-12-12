|
|
Willie Smith
North Charleston, SC
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 9, 2019, Mr. Willie Smith. Residence: 336 Stonehaven Dr., N. Charleston, SC, 29420.
The relatives and friends of Mr. Willie Smith are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 12 NOON at Fairlawn Baptist Church 4717 Augusta Rd., Garden City, GA.
Interment: Cherokee Hill Cemetery, Water Filtration Plant Road, Savannah, GA 31407
Mr. Smith is survived by his children, Mrs. Maria Newton (Gregory), Mrs. Patricia Strobert (Joe), and Mrs. Ethel Hightower (Raphael); his 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
He as 99 years old and a Retired Longshoremen.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659
Savannah Morning News
12/13/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019