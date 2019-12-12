Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Smith


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Smith Obituary
Willie Smith
North Charleston, SC
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 9, 2019, Mr. Willie Smith. Residence: 336 Stonehaven Dr., N. Charleston, SC, 29420.
The relatives and friends of Mr. Willie Smith are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, December 14, 2019 12 NOON at Fairlawn Baptist Church 4717 Augusta Rd., Garden City, GA.
Interment: Cherokee Hill Cemetery, Water Filtration Plant Road, Savannah, GA 31407
Mr. Smith is survived by his children, Mrs. Maria Newton (Gregory), Mrs. Patricia Strobert (Joe), and Mrs. Ethel Hightower (Raphael); his 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
He as 99 years old and a Retired Longshoremen.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659
Savannah Morning News
12/13/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -