Mr. Willis (Wig) Jernigan, 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Candler Hospital. He was born in Bulloch County to the late Melvin & Fannie Jernigan. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mae Tillman Jernigan, and his son, Willis E. Jernigan. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church, retired from Union Camp, and along with his wife, co-owned and operated Mae's Sew & Sew Shop. He served his country in the U.S. Army and also was a member of the Army Baseball Team. Survivors include his daughter, Phyllis Glover; grandchildren and their spouses, Amy & Micah Cooper, Lindsey & Nelson Hill, W. Scott & Amanda Glover, W. Bryan & Claudia Glover; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Friday, March 15th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lower Lotts Creek Cemetery in Bulloch County. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 14, 2019