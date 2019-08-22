|
Jefferson - Wilma A. Black Helmey Wilma A. Black Helmey, 93, passed away July 14, 2019.
She was born March 10 1926 in Glenville, Minnesota to Harry and Nellie Black and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1944. She worked for 26 years at Citizens State Bank of Glenville, Minnesota. After retiring, her and her husband, bought a small farm in Northern Minnesota near Bigfork. They would spend summers on the farm and winters in McAllen, Texas. Later they moved to Guyton, GA where Wilma worked at Studier Go-Cart and The Honey Pot for a number of years.
Her husband of 44 years Harley Helmey passed in 1994. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vernon Black; and sister Neille Wobaschall.
She is survived by her sisters, Blanche Brauns of Evanston IL and Nancy Skaar of Albert Lea, MN; brothers, George Black of Jefferson, OR and Paul Black of Casuarina, N.T. Australia; and many nieces, nephews, greats and great-great nieces and nephew. These were her children and she loved them dearly.
Her service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, August 24th at Marlow United Methodist Church in Guyton, GA with burial following at Marlow Cemetery.
A Luncheon will be served following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Marlow United Methodist Church.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421. Savannah Morning News August 22, 2019
