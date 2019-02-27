|
Wilma Marie Copen Shields, 70, of Savannah, Georgia, and wife of SFC James "Jim" Vincent Shields, United States Army (Ret.), died Monday morning, February 25, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Yorktown, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Clarence E. Copen and the late Rachel Marie Bunn Copen. Wilma was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Draughons Junior College in Clarksville, Tennessee. Wilma worked with EM Industries and later as a substitute teacher at Largo Tibet Elementary School. She loved her church, her family, reading and shopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, SFC James "Jim" Vincent Shields, United States Army (Ret.); one daughter, Stacy Lanier and her husband, Emory, and one grandson, James Leonard.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Friday evening at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Saturday morning at First Free Will Baptist Church conducted by the Reverend Michael L. Locklear. Interment will be private.
Remembrances: First Free Will Baptist Church - Post Office Box 15935, Savannah,
Georgia 31416.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 27, 2019