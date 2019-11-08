|
Wilma Dreggors Carter
Savannah
Wilma Dreggors Carter, 88, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of Ben W. Dreggors and Albert A. Carter, died Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Born near Darien, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Charles Falker and the late Ruth Nelson Falker. She was an outstanding Darien High School student who excelled in Latin. After high school she moved to Savannah, Georgia, the city she loved, and lived there most of her life. She was always a very active church member. While a member of Chapel by the Sea Baptist Church in the 1960's on Tybee Island, she helped build the sanctuary. Additionally, she taught the teenage girls' Sunday school class and Vacation Bible School there and at churches elsewhere. She worked alongside her husband, Ben, for many years in their Savannah accounting practice. She enjoyed dancing to the music of the 1950's, including The Platters and The Glenn Miller Band, and vacationing with family and friends in Highlands, North Carolina and St Augustine, Florida. She was most proud of the fact that she made certain her children had the opportunities she did not get as a child.
In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Mark Dreggors, and her brother, Wesley O. Townsend.
Survivors include one daughter, Elaine Dreggors Scoggins (John); one son, Jeffrey Lynn Dreggors; four grandchildren, Lindsay Scoggins, Nathan Dreggors, Julie Bishoff, and Michael Dreggors, and two great-granddaughters, Stephanie Bishoff and Emma Dreggors.
The memorial service will be held at 11 o'clock Tuesday morning in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service, and will be conducted by Scoggins Berg. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
She was a long-term supporter of St Jude Children's Hospital and The . In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to – 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959 or The - Post Office Box #15515, Savannah, Georgia 31416 or the charity you care most deeply about.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019