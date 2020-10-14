Wilma Ruth Wheat Thacker
Richmond Hill-Savannah
In the early morning hours of October 13, 2020, Wilma Ruth Wheat Thacker, entered the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ.
Born in Peters Landing, Tennessee on November 11,1925 to Grady and Winnie Wheat. She was the oldest of six children. Wilma came to Savannah at the age of 16 to work as a "Rosie the Riveter" in support of the World War II effort. The following year she met the love of her life Elton "Johnny" Thacker while working in a restaurant downtown. The two were married and started a family while Elton's naval career moved them around the east coast. They soon settled back in Savannah to raise their daughters Sandy and Debbie.
Mrs. Thacker was a proud member of Calvary Baptist Temple. In 1970, Reverend John Tippett approached her with a dream of founding a day care and preschool as part of the new Calvary Day School. She joined the church staff as the director of Calvary Day Care where she would serve tirelessly for the next 43 years. For over four decades she oversaw the care of countless infants, toddlers, and children, and she knew the names of each and every one. Her work ethic was unmatched and she surrounded herself with the finest employees who she loved as family. She was Savannah's surrogate mom and grandmother always available to offer a word of advice and encouragement to young parents, and was equipped with her file cabinet first aid kit of witch hazel and bandaids to fix all the scraped knees and elbows. The daycare building on the Calvary campus was dedicated in her honor in 2002.
Mrs. Thacker was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 65 years, Elton S. Thacker, her parents Winnie and Grady Wheat, and sister Vera Wheat Piland. She is survived by her children Sandra Reed (Jimmy), Debbie Laing (Jody); four grandchildren, Kevin Reed (Amanda), Jason Reed (Carla), Jennifer Laing Copeland, Julie Laing Giardina(Jeremy); nine great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Mary Hanon, Ashlee, Lee, Luke, Georgia, John, Sarah-Virginia, and Jackson; siblings Reva Wheat Hickerson, Roberta Wheat Evans, Douglas Wheat(Helen), and Johnny Wayne Wheat(Linda); and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Calvary Baptist Temple on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Kenny Grant. Family will receive friends at noon in the sanctuary. A private graveside service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Wilma W. and Elton S. Thacker Memorial Scholarship Fund at Calvary Day School. Contributions may be sent to Calvary Day School, attention Office of Development, at 4625 Waters Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31404.
Savannah Morning News
