Bob Jenny, age 84, passed away on Friday morning, February 8, 2018 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
A native of Hampton, SC, he lived the majority of his life in Savannah, GA. Growing up, Bob was an avid baseball player. Throughout his adult life he enjoyed coaching children from their little league years through their high school years. He was especially proud of the Savannah High Baseball team when they won the State Championship in 1977.
His other favorite past-time was hunting and fishing. You could find him most weekends at his beloved hometown of Hampton, SC hanging out with his family and friends at their hunting club.
He is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Martha F. Jenny. Surviving are his 2 sons, Ty Jenny (Becky), and Keith Jenny. Grandchildren: Chris Jenny, and Erica Miller (Josh). Also surviving are two sisters, Celia Jones and Ethel Carner. In addition, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
We would like to extend a special note of gratitude to his nephew, Larry Matthews, for the care and love he provided this last year as his care giver and constant companion. Also, we wish to thank Spanish Oaks Hospice for their special care and support during his illness.
Remembrances: Spanish Oaks Hospice, 8510 Whitfield Ave., Savannah, GA 31405.
Visitation: Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel. Monday February 11th, 5:30 - 7:30.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 12th at St. Paul's Cemetery in Hampton, SC.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 10, 2019