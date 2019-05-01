|
Winnie Lancaster Huncke Ennis, loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother went peacefully to rest with her Lord and Savior April 27, 2019. She was born in Savannah, GA February 15, 1926 to the late Evans and Evelyn Lancaster. She was a graduate of Savannah High School and Draughn's Business School. She was married to the late Thomas E. Huncke Sr. for forty-five years and later married to the late Thomas Ennis for eight years. She was an active member of Windsor Forest Baptist Church for over fifty years and loved her church family. She was also a member of the Christian Women's Club and the Georgia Salzburger Society. Winnie had an unconditional love for others and had a spirit that will live on in the lives of her family and those she touched. She is survived by her three children, T. Edward Huncke Jr. (Sandy), daughter, Diane Mahaffey (Dick) and son, Robert J. Huncke (Fran); four grand-children, Tara Dunsmore (Travis), Traci Mahaffey, Rachael Huncke, Thomas C. Huncke, Jennifer Whitmire ( Shane ), and Stephen Thaggard ; five great-grandchildren Jack, Will, Ellie Dunsmore, Cameron and Carter Hodge, Bailey and Carley Whitmire, her sister, Judy Triplett; brother, Pete Lancaster (Loretta), Lemuel Lancaster (Judy), and her dear friend Lucy Hughes. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Evans Lancaster and Tommy Lancaster; sisters, Helen Wicker, Thelma Bouchard, and Mildred Kessler. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to all her friends at Savannah Square community and the caregivers in Savannah Square Health Center and Hospice Savannah. Visitation will be Thursday May 2, 2019 at Windsor Forest Baptist Church 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Service in the sanctuary. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family has requested in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Windsor Forest Baptist Church in memory of Winnie Ennis, 12521 White Bluff Rd. Savannah, GA 31419 or Hospice Savannah 1352 Eisenhower Drive Savannah, GA 31406.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 1, 2019