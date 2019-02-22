|
|
W. L. "Billy" Stone, 63, passed away February 20, 2019 at East GA Regional Medical Center.
The Effingham County native was a member of Lower Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church, an avid car enthusiast, loved fishing and the mountains. He retired from Savannah Gas and was then self-employed in gas plumbing and piping. He was a loving husband, father, PaPa, and father-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Woodrow Stone; and daughter, Traci Lynn Stone.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Stone; son, Dave Stone (Jennifer); grandchildren, Will, Wisteria, Lois, Juniper, and Joseph; his mother, Melba Stone; brothers, Charles W. Stone (Linda), Clifton Stone (Ann), Mike Stone (Candy), Joey Stone (Charlotte); many nieces and nephews; father -in-law and mother-in-law, James and Mattie Claxton; sisters-in-law, Carol Claxton and Joy Ambrose.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. in the chapel.
Interment will follow in Rincon Cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 22, 2019