Woodrow C. Caraway Jr. Obituary
Mr. Woodrow C. Caraway, Jr., 69, of Bloomingdale, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was born to the late Woodrow C. Caraway, Sr. & Alice Ugene Glover Caraway. He worked various jobs throughout his career. He enjoyed fishing and he served his country in the U.S. Military.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Caraway; children, Tran, Devon and wife, Dominique, Christina and Tiffany; step-daughter, Jennifer Goodwin; grandchildren, Christian Levy and Ava Carraway; brother, Jerry Carraway and several nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be on Saturday, March 30th at 10 a.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 29, 2019
