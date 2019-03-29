|
Mr. Woodrow C. Caraway, Jr., 69, of Bloomingdale, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was born to the late Woodrow C. Caraway, Sr. & Alice Ugene Glover Caraway. He worked various jobs throughout his career. He enjoyed fishing and he served his country in the U.S. Military.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Caraway; children, Tran, Devon and wife, Dominique, Christina and Tiffany; step-daughter, Jennifer Goodwin; grandchildren, Christian Levy and Ava Carraway; brother, Jerry Carraway and several nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be on Saturday, March 30th at 10 a.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 29, 2019