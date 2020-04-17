|
Woodrow "Woody" Johnson, Jr.
Guyton, GA
Woodrow "Woody" Edward Johnson, Jr., 84, passed away at his residence on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Mr. Woodrow was born in Savannah on October 29, 1935. He was best known as either "Woody" or "Buddy." Woody attended Commercial High School. He was a Veteran, having served in the United States Air National Guard for 8 years, and worked for many years at Savannah Cocoa and John Travis & Company. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching Braves and Falcons games on Sunday afternoons, and going to Tybee Island Beach. Sitting under his carport with his family and eating a pot of boiled crabs brought the greatest joy to his life.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Johnson.
Woody is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Annette Johnson; sons, Woodrow Johnson, III of Portland, OR and Randy Johnson of Guyton; daughter, Terri Collins(Bart) of Guyton; brother, Frank Black of Topeka, KS; and 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Bonaventure Cemetery.
