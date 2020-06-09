Wyman H. SharpeSavannah, GAWyman H. Sharpe, 88, passed away June 9, 2020 at Hospice Savannah, surrounded by his family. Wyman was born June 30, 1931 in Wayne County, GA, and moved to Savannah at an early age. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1952, being honorably discharged after earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was employed by Sears Roebuck and Company for 37 years, retiring in 1985. Wyman was also a successful real estate investor, owning and operating multiple parcels of rental property. He was a past member of the Savannah Quarterback Club, and was a current member of American Legion Post 154 on Tybee Island, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 46 years, Frances, and daughter, Ashby Simms.He is survived by two sons, Michael W. Sharpe and Mark S. (Debbie) Sharpe; seven grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.A graveside service and burial will be at 10:00 am Thursday, June 11, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Drew Humphrey officiating.Remembrances may be made to American Legion Post 154, Tybee Island, GA.Savannah Morning News06/10/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at