Wyndell Lee Cook, 79, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Hospice House with his family by his side. He was born May 14, 1940 in Guyton, GA to the late Roscoe and Hattie Cook. He graduated from Effingham County High School in 1958 and then went on to earn his Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree from the University of Georgia. He was a member of Hull Memorial Presbyterian Church where he served an Elder, and later became a member and Deacon of Independent Presbyterian Church. Mr. Cook was a former member of the Savannah Yacht Club, the Debtors Club, a member of the Georgia Pharmaceutical Association, and past President of the Savannah Pharmaceutical Association. He was the former owner of the Village Pharmacy in Garden City and the Guyton Rexall Drug Store in Guyton, GA.



Surviving are his wife, Marcia Elkins Cook of Savannah, one son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Kristy Cook of Orlando, Florida, one granddaughter, Reagan Cook, two brothers, Daniel Cook of Savannah, Ronnie Cook (Stephanie) of Rincon, sister-in-law, Kippy Adams, brother-in-law, Richard W. Adams, and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel with The Rev. Ron Parrish officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.



Burial will be 3:00 p.m. in Guyton, GA.



Remembrances may be made to Independent Presbyterian Church or the Humane Society of Greater Savannah.