Wynell Owens Gray
Guyton
Wynell Owens Gray, 83, passed away January 5, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Talmadge and Grace Everett Owens, July 29, 1936 in Guyton, GA. Wynell graduated from Guyton High School in 1954 and attended Georgia Southern College. She worked for the United States Postal Service in Springfield. Wynell loved her Lord and served Him in missions, teaching and various ministries through her church, New Providence Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Milton Gray and her brother, Drew Owens.
Wynell is survived by her daughters, Melanie Reiser (Randy), Teressa Marsh (Charles), Lisa Tebeau (Randal), Carla Eubanks (Hal); grandchildren, Heather Moore (Ryan), Chad Marsh (Emily), Candace Baird (Joshua), Erica Womack (Joel), Whitney Huffingham (Andrew), Chelsea Eubanks; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Taylor Womack, Caelyn, Addison, and Wyatt Baird, Charlotte Grace, Jack, Penn, and Anniston Gray Moore; a sister-in-law, Linda Owens; and nephew, Chris Owens.
The family would like to extend thanks to the staff of Regency Hospice and The Gardens of Statesboro for the care shown to their mother.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. with funeral services following at 3:00 p.m. at New Providence Baptist Church.
Interment will follow at Elkins Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Three Tethered Trees Ministry, c/o Chelsea Eubanks, 999 Honeyridge Road, Guyton, GA 31312 or CMA (Christian Motorcycle Association) Run for the Son, P.O. Box 9, Hatfield, AR 71945.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020