Savannah - Yaroslow William "Bill" Nahay Yaroslow William "Bill" Nahay, 78, of Savannah, Georgia passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bill was born in Savannah December 22, 1940 to William and Victoria Krasnicki Nahay. He was a 1958 graduate of Savannah High School and earned his degree in Chemistry at University of Georgia. While serving in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant he was awarded the Bronze Star for his service during the Vietnam War. Later he worked as a Chemist with American Cyanimid, the State of Virginia, Kemira Oy, and Kerr-McGee. He was a member of the American Chemical Society.
Bill enjoyed arrowhead and shark's teeth collecting, reading and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. John's Church of Savannah. He was a loving father with a very kind heart and quick wit and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ralph Mosesley, sister, Natalie Watson and her husband, Harold.
Surviving are his loving wife, Susan Kay Jackson. Bill and Susan met at the age of 12 and were happily married for 55 years; three children, Katherine Sills (Jeffrey), Robert Nahay and Nancy Zimbelmann (Steve); four grandchildren, Daniel Sills, William Sills, Elizabeth Sills and Jacob Zimbelmann; one great-grandchild, Carson Sills and two nephews, Tom and Bill Watson.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Robert Brown, Jr. for his dedication to Bill's healthcare.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News August 22, 2019
