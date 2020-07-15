Yetta M. Hornstein
Savannah
Yetta Mottsman Hornstein, 95, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of Albert Irvin Hornstein, died Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Hendersonville, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Harry Mottsman and the late Pearl Lipsitz Mottsman. Mrs. Hornstein was a longtime member of Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob. She enjoyed and appreciated her friends and the care she received during her 20 years at Buckingham South. Mrs. Hornstein loved her synagogue, her family, animals, and watching the Atlanta Braves and UGA football. She was very close to her sons and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters and brothers.
Survivors include two sons, Ronald "Ronnie" Isadore Hornstein and Herbert "Herbie" Perry Hornstein; nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock Thursday afternoon, July 16, 2020, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus.
Remembrances: Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob – 5444 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405 or Rambam Day School – 111 Atlas Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-5461.
