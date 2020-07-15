1/
Yetta M. Hornstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yetta M. Hornstein
Savannah
Yetta Mottsman Hornstein, 95, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of Albert Irvin Hornstein, died Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Hendersonville, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Harry Mottsman and the late Pearl Lipsitz Mottsman. Mrs. Hornstein was a longtime member of Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob. She enjoyed and appreciated her friends and the care she received during her 20 years at Buckingham South. Mrs. Hornstein loved her synagogue, her family, animals, and watching the Atlanta Braves and UGA football. She was very close to her sons and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters and brothers.
Survivors include two sons, Ronald "Ronnie" Isadore Hornstein and Herbert "Herbie" Perry Hornstein; nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock Thursday afternoon, July 16, 2020, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus.
Remembrances: Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob – 5444 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405 or Rambam Day School – 111 Atlas Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-5461.
Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Hornstein and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bonaventure Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved