Edith Yvonne Youmans Buie, age 77, passed away on Sunday, 04/28/19, at her residence. She was born in Toombs County to the late Kent & Juanita Thompson Youmans. She did undergraduate work at Georgia Southern University, earned her Master's Degree at Georgia Southern University, Educational Specialist at Georgia Southern University, Doctorial studies at University of South Carolina and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa Sorority. She was a retired educator, working as Media Specialist @ Portal High School for 15 years, the State Dept. (RESA) for 3 years and at the Screven County Board of Education for 15 years. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, the Screven County Retired Teachers group, the Screven County Garden Club and the Bay Branch Homemakers Club. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Y. Boyle and her brother, Ken Youmans.
Survivors: Husband of 57 devoted years: Rev. David Buie of Sylvania; Daughter: Bonnie Yvonne B. Allen of Millen, GA; Sons: David Kent Buie of Seattle, WA and Charles Michael Buie of Sylvania; Sister: Elizabeth Y. Ursitti, Phoenix, AZ; Grandchildren: James David Allen, Brian Allen, Alex Buie, Ian Buie, Eric Buie, Ethan Buie and Katie Buie; Several Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation: Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10am til 11am at the funeral home.
Funeral Services: Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11am at the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Wall and Rev. Pete Wall officiating. Burial following at Screven County Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Ryan Reddick, Bickle Thomas, Jr., A.L. Freeland, Phil Parker, Charles Scott, Phillip Ayers and Keith Gonya. Honorary Pallbearers: Members of the Bay Branch Homemakers Club.
Remembrances: CUREPSP, Inc., FL2, 1216 Broadway, NY, NY 10117-2402 or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P O Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 30, 2019