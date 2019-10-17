|
|
Zoila Calas
Savannah, Georgia
Zoila Violeta Calas, 86, of Savannah, Georgia went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2019, after an abbreviated struggle with ALS. Born August 26, 1933, in Veguitas, Oriente, Cuba, she was preceded in death by her parents Manuel Alvarez and Pura Rosello of Cuba and her late husband, Raol O. Calas, Sr.
Zoila, a life-long Baptist, and her family immigrated to the U.S. in 1971 settling in Carrollton, GA. Reverend Howard B. Benson and members of the First Baptist Church amiably and lovingly welcomed the family with open arms and hearts.
She was a homemaker and a consummate seamstress who operated her own alterations business for over thirty years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and volunteering at her beloved churches: First Baptist Church in Carrollton and later at Immanuel Baptist Church when she moved to Savannah in 2001. She was also an avid moviegoer and dedicated walker. Zoila lived briefly in Miami Lakes, FL from March 2014 through December 2018, at which time she returned to Savannah.
Survivors include her four children: Lourdes (Ernesto) Perez of Miami Lakes, Fl and two grandchildren, Ernesto Jr (Aimee) and Eduardo, two great-granddaughters, Chloe and Camilia; Estela (Tony) Anderson of Savannah, GA and two grandchildren, Alina (Bradley) and Nicholas, two great-grandchildren, Ava and Grant; Zoila Freeman of Norcross, GA and two grandchildren Lucas (Angela) and Isaac (Kathleen), two great-grandchildren Richard and Isla; Raol Jr. (Missy) Calas of Carrollton, GA and one grandson Heath. She is also survived by a brother, Rafael Alvarez and a sister, Maria Lola Alvarez both of Cuba and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS GA Chapter at 5881 Glenridge Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 or to the Affinis Hospice, 130 Canal St, Suite 103, Pooler, GA 31322.
A private family memorial will be held in her honor. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
10/18/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019