Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark B. Shaw Mortuary - San Bernardino
1525 North Waterman Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(800) 303-3610
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES Obituary
LARDINE ROBINSON Lardine Robinson was born on November 1, 1963 to the late Lizzie and Horis Robinson. Lardine passed away on August 19, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories her spouse Louis Dawson, Jr.; six children TyTiana Dawson, Ronnie Yarber, Kimberly Yarber, Kelly Yarber, Ricky Yarber, and LarJunae Robinson; three sisters Wilma Allen, Jackie Reynolds, and Tammy Robinson; one brother Ronnie Reynolds; twelve grand- children, and a host of neices, nephews, cousins, and friends. Viewing Services will be held at Mark B. Shaw Mortuary in San Bernardino, CA on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm. Homegoing Services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10am at Greater Bethel M.B.C. located at 222 E. 2nd St. San Bernardino, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mark B. Shaw Mortuary - San Bernardino
Download Now