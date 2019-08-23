|
|
LARDINE ROBINSON Lardine Robinson was born on November 1, 1963 to the late Lizzie and Horis Robinson. Lardine passed away on August 19, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories her spouse Louis Dawson, Jr.; six children TyTiana Dawson, Ronnie Yarber, Kimberly Yarber, Kelly Yarber, Ricky Yarber, and LarJunae Robinson; three sisters Wilma Allen, Jackie Reynolds, and Tammy Robinson; one brother Ronnie Reynolds; twelve grand- children, and a host of neices, nephews, cousins, and friends. Viewing Services will be held at Mark B. Shaw Mortuary in San Bernardino, CA on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm. Homegoing Services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10am at Greater Bethel M.B.C. located at 222 E. 2nd St. San Bernardino, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019