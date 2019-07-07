|
|
Gloria A. Escobar March 11, 1933 - June 24, 2019 Gloria Escobar, 86, was a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and grear-great-grandma. She was a resident of Bloomington for over 60 years and was loved by everyone who knew her. Gloria's greatest devotion was to her family and her Catholic faith, all of which defined her life. On June 24, 2019, she went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Willie, who preceeded her in death. Gloria is survived by her 6 children, Virgie Escobar (Eddie), Connie Pina (Larry), Mike Escobar (Debra), Patricia Howard (Nick), Anna Escobar, and Vivian Aldaz (Oscar). She was a grandmother to 15, great-grandmother to 26 and great-great grandmother to 8. Our mom was dearly cherished, and she is already deeply missed by all. Funeral will be held Wednesday, July 10th at 10am at Green Acres Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 7, 2019