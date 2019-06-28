San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Preciado Funeral Home
923 West Mill Street
San Bernardino, CA 92410
(909) 383-1108
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Preciado Funeral Home
923 West Mill Street
San Bernardino, CA 92410
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:30 PM
Preciado Funeral Home
923 West Mill Street
San Bernardino, CA 92410
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Preciado Funeral Home
923 West Mill Street
San Bernardino, CA 92410
Resources
Abigail Olivia Salas


1946 - 2019
Abigail Olivia Salas Obituary
Abigail Olivia Salas Abigail, or "Abbey" as she was known to so many, passed away in her home on June 24, 2019 at the age of 72. Abbey had a passion for quilting, camping, photography, and traveling, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for the way she celebrated life, and how she went all out on every holiday. No one will ever forget the success she had cheating at every game she played with those she loved. Abbey is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joe Salas; her children Ron and Cindy Salas; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4-9pm with Rosary at 5:30pm, at Preciado Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held the following day, Monday July 1, 2019 at 12pm at Preciado Funeral Home, 923 W. Mill Street, San Bernardino, CA, 92410
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 28, 2019
