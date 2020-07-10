1/1
Adela Christina (Dela) Arriola
Adela (Dela) Christina Arriola Our beloved Wife, Mom & Honey, Adela (Dela) Christina Arriola went home to be with our Heavenly Father on 6/21/20. She was surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on 2/15/52 and was preceded in death by her grandson Adrian L. Arriola, her loving mother Diana C. Gomez, brother Chris (Bosco) Rivera and sisters Mary Calleros, Georgia, Josie, Rosie and Elizabeth Gomez. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Henry A. Arriola, 3 daughters Dolly (Albert) Gonzales, Juanita (Ernie) Sanchez, Dolores (Jess) Estrada and 3 son's Henry A. Arriola Jr., Robert (Christa) Arriola, Ruben (Frances) Arriola, 18 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Also, 4 brothers Paul, Peter, and Raymond Gomez and Jess Salazar, 2 sisters Esther Segura, Dolores Gomez and many nephews and nieces. She was truly loved and will be greatly missed. Services at Preciado Mortuary, Viewing 10:00 am 11:30 pm Chapel Service 12:00 pm, burial at Mt. View Cemetery at 2:00 pm.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Preciado Funeral Home
923 West Mill Street
San Bernardino, CA 92410
(909) 383-1108
