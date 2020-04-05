|
November 5, 1957 - March 24, 2020 Our beautiful, beloved Adriana "Nana" went to be with our Lord on March 24, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, CA. Adriana fought an 8-year battle against cancer with great courage and faith until her last breath. She was a long time resident of Laguna Niguel, CA where she worked as a self-employed stylist at the Amore Salon. She was a member of St. Timothy's Catholic Church and a dedicated Cursillista " De Colores". Adriana was a caring soul who loved deeply. Those who knew and loved her were truly blessed by her spirit. Our hearts grieve her loss though we know she is in our Heavenly Father's arms, free of pain and suffering. We find comfort in the hope of being together again. Adriana was elegant and refined. She had a passion for cooking and a good bottle of wine. She and nephew Noel enjoyed trying new cuisine. They shared many meals together before her passing. Adriana was born at St. Bernardine's Hospital in San Bernardino, CA to Maria Luisa (Chavira) and the late Robert F. Lopez. She was raised in Colton, CA. Adriana graduated from Colton High School in 1975. Before graduating from high school she completed the ROP program in Cosmetology achieving both her high school diploma and cosmetology license at the same time. Adriana was an achiever par excellence, opening her first hair salon, Color & Design, in Redlands, CA by her 19th birthday. She became a successful stylist in her own right. Adriana had a tireless work ethic and continued in her profession until November 2019. In 1981 she married the late Joseph Ennys Tavares. After marrying, they settled in Laguna Niguel. They enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and traveling the world, Hawaii, Mexico and Italy were favorite destinations. Adriana was preceded in death by her father Robert and brother Robert Francisco. She is survived by her mother, Maria Luisa Lopez (Chavira) and brother Abel F. Lopez, both of Colton CA; sister Alexandra Lopez-Helms (Ron) of Grand Terrace, her precious niece Natalia "Hunee" and nephews Noel and Mathias. Adriana leaves behind many, many beloved aunts, uncles cousins, friends, co-workers, clients and extended family around the World. Her family is extremely thankful for all their prayers and outpouring of love during these most difficult times. Adriana's family also extends a heartfelt thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff of the University of California Irvine Medical Center and Health Cancer Center, most especially Dr. Russell Stitzlein and Dr. Dustin Hatefi; and also to the doctors, nurses and staff at Mission Hospital, most especially Oncologist Dr. Nelly Lazzo. Adriana was involved in her community and supported numerous community organizations both privately and by hosting fundraisers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to an organization of your choice supporting abused and neglected women and at-risk children, or to one of the following: Olive Crest, Toby's House Crisis Nursery, Shelter from the Storm, Food for the Poor, The Jill Foundation of Orange County (supporting cosmetologist diagnosed with breast cancer) and Working Wardrobes. Adriana will be laid to rest on Tuesday, April 7th at Montecito Memorial Park, Colton CA. In consideration of the current public health crisis, services will be private. A Celebration of Life honoring Adriana will be held at a more appropriate time. Montecito Memorial Park 3520 E. Washington Street Colton CA 92324 (909) 825-3024
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 5, 2020