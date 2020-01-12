|
December 12, 1964 - November 3, 2019 Alan Makaike Koahou, 54, was received by our Lord on November 3, 2019 at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, with his loved ones at his side. Alan was born December 12, 1964 on Oahu. He is survived by his wife Lorrie; sons Nicholas, Adam; father Abel; brothers Abel Jr., and Brian; sister Kuuipo Koahou; stepchildren Gabriel Gonzales, and Regina Duncan; grandchildren Andrew, Alex, Kaitlyn, Carina, Benjamin, and Reagan. Alan joined the Marines after high school. He became a Police Officer for the city of Colton after his military service. He retired in 2014 as a Police Sergeant from Colton P.D. after 23 years of service. In 2015, Alan and his wife Lorrie moved to the Big Island of Hawaii. At the time of his death, Alan was Chief Investigator for the County of Hawaii and a member of the Royal Order of King Kamehameha. Alan was a loving husband, father and Papa, he will live in our hearts forever. In his honor, a Celebration of Life will be held January 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Elks Lodge in Redlands.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 12, 2020