Dec. 18, 1935 - Sept. 18, 2020 Albert was born and grew up in La Verne, CA. He attended Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from Bonita High School. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary and by his parents, Louis and Phyllis Maga¤a. He is survived by his three children, son Kim Louis Maga¤a of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; daughter Sandy Maga¤a, of Austin, Texas; and daughter Caroline Todd and son-in-law, Mike Todd of Victorville, CA; grandchildren Nicole Martinez, Rafael Martinez, Steven Todd, Sean Todd; sisters Esther Sandoval (Paul Sandoval) and Sylvia Elias (Tom Elias); brother-in-law Jim Marquis; Aunt Eleanor and Uncle Julian Ramirez; Aunt Mickey Armenta; nieces, nephews and cousins. Al resided with his family in San Dimas and later moved with his wife to Apple Valley. He was a master craftsman in cabinet and furniture making. He played tennis and bowling. He enjoyed going to yearly Super Bowl outings with family and friends. Al and his beloved wife enjoyed the company of many dear friends, neighbors and high school classmates. Albert will be remembered as a loving and caring father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin, and for his friendship, kind generosity and fun sense of humor.





