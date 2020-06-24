Alejandra Paula (Meza) Alba Alejandra Alba, born January 11, 1933 in Cucamonga, California, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Cucamonga. She retired from the Claremont Colleges and was a member of our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, also a member of La Feminine, and Sociedad Progresista Mexicana Inc., Rancho Cucamonga. Her hobbies were dancing and group gatherings. Alejandra was survived by her 6 children, Paul Carbajal, Jennie Sanchez, Janet Guerra, Bertha Sanchez, Fredrick Alba, Michael Alba, 20 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Federico, grandsons Michael A. Alba and Daniel A. Sanchez. Final resting place will be at Bellevue Cemetery in Ontario with her loving husband on June 26, 2020.





