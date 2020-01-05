San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
ALFRED GENE HUDGENS October 17, 1939 - January 1, 2020 San Bernardino resident Al Hudgens died peacefully at home on January 1. Al was born in Ashland, Oklahoma, October 17, 1939, to Gene & Edna Hudgens. He and his family moved to the Redlands area in 1951, and Al graduated from Redlands High School in 1957. He studied electrical and civil engineering at Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo. Al had a long career as a Registered Civil Engineer with Caltrans, retiring in 1997 as a Deputy District Director in the San Bernardino office. He continued working several additional years as an engineering consultant and as engineering staff with several private engineering firms. Al is survived by his wife, children, grandchild, sisters, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Christian funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2900 North 'E' Street, San Bernardino, at 10:00 am Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
