ALFREDO FITO HERNANDEZ Fito passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1931 in Riverside, California. He served in the Navy during the Korea Conflict. Fito worked for Kaiser Steel for 28 years, then California Steel for 7 years. Fito and his wife Helen were married 65 years. He is survived by his loving wife Helen, children Cathy husband Jay, Albert wife Christina, grandson Albert Jr., and daughter Irene Trammell and granddaughter Julianne Faith Trammell. Visitation schedule at Green Acres Mortuary on October 04, 2019 at 9:00 am, Funeral service at 11:30 am, committal to follow at Green Acres Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 29, 2019