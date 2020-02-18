Home

Alice Marie Flores

Alice Marie Flores Obituary
Alice Marie Flores went home to the Lord on February 13, 2020, surrounded by her family, at her home in Montclair, CA. She was born on February 27, 1934 in Watalula, Arkansas. She grew up in Fontana, CA and graduated from Chaffey High School. Worked at Padua Hills in Claremont, where she met her husband of 60+ years, Gilbert R Flores, who preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by her five children, Maria, Terry (Robb), Danny, David, and Carmela (John), 7 grandchildren, Jessica, Seth, Brandi, Kiani (Manny), Christopher, Lance, Joshua, and great-grandchildren, Emily and Amaya. Services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Montclair. Rosary at2:30 pm. Mass at 3:00 pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 18, 2020
