|
|
RICHARD ALLEN RICE Richard Allen Rice, 75 died peacefully in his home surrounded by his lovlng family on September 23, 2019. He leaves his loving wife of 34 years Irene Rice; his brother Retired Army Colonel Kenneth Myron Rice and daughter Robin Rice. He is also survived by Yvonne Castillo whom he considered his own and step-son Michael Castillo. His relationship with his grand children was exceptional. He will be greatly missed by Eddie Morales, Matthew Morales, April Zuniga, Rebecca Zuniga and lastly our great-grandson Elliott Morales, all residing in Palm Desert, CA., His passing leaves them with many heartfelt special memories. Richard "Dick" was born and raised in San Diego. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Ruth Rice and Retired Lieutenant Commander US Navy Myron K. Rice. In his early years Richard attended St. Augustine's High School and San Diego State University. After a few years with Ross Laboratories he moved to San Bernardino to pursue his true passion in Law Enforcement. Richard worked for the San Bernardino Police Department from 197I-I997. He retired after 26 years of service as a Police Sergeant. He was so proud of his accomplishments and friendships and held those memories close to his heart. After Dick retired he spent many years as a volunteer/docent at the Living Desert in Palm Desert. An avid golfer he was a long time member of the Men's Club at Palm Desert Greens Country Club. It warms my heart to know his last game was with his 1 "best bud of all times" Bill Waters. We will miss him tremendously.. As he moves forward to be with his maker he will know he left behind many wonderful memories. Funeral services will be private at his request. In lieu of flowers please make Donations to Sacred Heart Church of Palm Desert or the .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 13, 2019