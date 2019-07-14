Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anastacia Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anastacia "Chata" Gonzales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anastacia "Chata" Gonzales Obituary
April 27, 1935 - July 6, 2019 Anastacia "Chata" Gonzales, a wife, mother, sister, aunt, great-great-grandmother and friend. She raised her children with her late husband Gregory "Cuate" Gonzales in Meadowbrook. She has 10 children, 26 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Services to take place Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Mark B. Shaw. Graveside services will take place Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:30am at Pioneer Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.