ANDREA LYNN PIERSON CHURCHWARD Age 72, beloved sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away May 7, 2019. She is survived by her son Dale E. Churchward, daughter-in-law Rebecca Muller Churchward, and grandchildren Sarah, Matthew, Jacob, and Joshua. Also, sisters Melanie Hermanson (Norval), Lisa Pierson, Lori Cripe (Rick). Pre-deceased by her parents Melvin L. Pierson and Lois Hale Pierson. Andrea graduated from Colton High School in 1964, San Bernardino Valley College in 1967, and received her BA in Education from Brigham Young University in 1970. Andrea worked as a teacher's aide for special needs children in the Colton School District for 20 years. She also taught piano in her home, sharing her love of music with many students. She was still teaching up until her passing. Living in Colton, CA most of her life, after her retirement Andrea moved to Granite Falls, WA to live closer to her son and his family. She was excited to spend more time with her grandchildren. Andrea was an active and involved member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many capacities; including choir director, Primary and Relief Society pianist, Stake missionary, teacher. As a two-time cancer survivor, she served as a volunteer for the and . She also loved to quilt and belonged to several quilt guilds: Citrus Belt Quilters in Redlands, Dogwood Quilters in Sky Forest, and Busy Bee Quilters in Snohomish, WA. Andrea made many quilts that were donated to service projects for children. Andrea had a profound impact on many people. In her quiet way, she helped neighbors, inspired her students, loved and cherished her family. Every day she looked for opportunities to uplift and encourage those around her, even people she had just met. Andrea and her sisters grew up in a home filled with music, love, and laughter; raised by parents of faith. She continued and enlarged upon that legacy in her own home and community. She will be greatly missed. We love you, dearest Andie. Services were held in Granite Falls, WA May 16th, 2019.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 19, 2019