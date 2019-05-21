|
ANDRES "ANDY" GRANADO Age 76, of San Bernardino, CA, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2019 with his son & siblings by his side at Redlands Community Hospital. He was born to Lupe & Joe Granado on April 14, 1943 in El Paso, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Joe & Lupe Granado of San Bernardino, CA, & by his wife Rosemary, daughter Rosita & his sister Sandra Granado Cortez of San Bernardino. He is survived by his son Andy Jr., & daughter-in-law Maria; 3 grandchildren; 4 siste's Gloria Granado De La Rosa of Colton, Irma Granado Carrillo of San Bernardino, Lydia Granado Portillo of Riverside, & Cynthia Granado Elias of East Highland, CA, along with many nephews & nieces. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 3pm, at Saint Bernardine's Church, 531 N. "F" St., San Bernardino, CA, 92410.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 21, 2019