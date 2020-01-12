|
Patricia Ann Johnson-Guelich Patricia Ann Guelich, age 69, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Redlands Community Hospital in California. She was born July 13, 1950 in Rock Island, Illinois to Willis O. Johnson and Virginia R.Stark. She was a person that loved life and everyone in it. She didn't know a stranger and helped anyone she could. She never would let anyone be alone for the holidays. She had such a love of hunting and a soft spot for animals. She loved to sew, cook and bake. Patty will be greatly missed by many and all. She is survived by her Mother, Jerry Richardson, Companion of over 26 years of Yucaipa, California daughter Tammy Roberts (Jon) of Jacksonville, Arkansas, sons Jeff Guelich of Searcy, Arkansas and Jason McCormick of San Clemente, California, , her grandsons Colton Guelich of Edgemont, Arkansas and Jason Lyles of Michigan, her sisters Bonnie Anderson (Dennis) of Bright, Indiana and Penny Adams of Yucaipa. She is predeceased by her father, sisters Barbara McGlasson and Joanne Gonzales. Memorial Services to be held in Arkansas on January 25th 2020. In Arkansas at Sylvan Hills Church of Christ on Saturday, January 25th at 2pm in the Reception Room in the Family Life Center. Celebration of Life Service to be held on January 25th, 2020 in California at Hidden Village Estates 12582 2nd Street Recreation Hall on Saturday January 25th at Noon. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a local animal shelter of your choice.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 12, 2020