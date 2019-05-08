|
|
June 28, 1956 - May 6, 2019 Anna Fitzpatrick, 62, died May 6, 2019 in Upland, CA near her home in Alta Loma, CA. Her funeral services will be held this Friday May 10, 2019 at Richardson-Peterson Funeral Home Ontario at 12:00pm. She was born June 28, 1956 in Ontario, CA to Roy and Barbara Keith. She graduated Chaffey High School in 1974 and attended Chaffey College to be a Preschool Teacher. Anna worked 13 years at Little Promises Preschool in Ontario. She had also worked at United Methodist in Ontario and other preschools in the area. Anna loved her job and working with children. After many years of preschool education, she decided to work at Big Lots retail in Rancho Cucamonga. Anna has been described as one of the kindest people you'll ever meet. She fought cancer twice and had other ailments over the years. We are so blessed to have known her. She is survived by her husband Larry of 44 years, her son Shawn, and many family members and friends who loved her.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 8, 2019