ANNE FRANCES KAPEL Age 92, of Fontana, CA, passed away on February 22, 2020 in Victorville, CA. She was born September 5, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1949, Anne married Frank Kapel, and had 5 children. They shared 51 years of marriage until his passing in 2000. For many years, Anne was active in various organizations in her community. A long-time parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Anne was also a member of Catholic Daughters, SNPJ, KSKJ, SUA, President of Slovene Womens Union, and a board member of the Slovene Rest Home. Anne enjoyed many hobbies including crocheting, sewing, reading mystery novels, and was an ace at solving crossword puzzles! Anne was a great fan of the LA Dodgers, and an avid watcher of Jeopardy and The Wheel of Fortune. But most of all, Anne cherished spending time with her family. Cooking and baking and getting the family together for happy memories were some of her greatest joys. Anne was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Mary Braddock, husband Frank Kapel, son John Kapel, sister Geraldine Tagliaferri and brother James Braddock. Anne is survived by her children Marylou (Paul) Jensen, Robert (Kellie) Kapel, Linda (Lester) Sand, and Kristina (Rick) Steller, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A funeral mass for Anne will be held at 10:00am on Monday, March 9 at St. John XXIII in Fontana, CA, with interment at 11:30am at Green Acres in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 8, 2020