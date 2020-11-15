March 11, 1930 - October 25, 2020 Born in Schuylkill County, PA to James and Marie (Coughlin) McGill, sister of Margaret. Raised in Philadelphia, she graduated from West Philadelphia Catholic Girls High School. In 1950 she married Thomas Brennan and relocated to San Bernardino. Over the years she also lived in Sacramento and Dayton, OH before returning to San Bernardino, CA. She was an active volunteer at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Cathedral and Parish and other organizations such as the League of Women Voters. She is survived by her children Michael (Dawn), Kathleen (Bo), and James; grandchildren Isaac, Shea, Michaela, and Rhea; great-grandchildren Khyara and DeAndre; niece and nephew Christine and Joseph. Services to be held at a later date.





