Anne McNiff Henke Obituary
1933 - 2019 On the twelfth day of the tenth month in the year of Our Lord Twenty Nineteen, Anne McNiff Henke passed away. It was early in the evening as the sun was setting and the full moon was rising, and at exactly six o'clock all of the owls hooted at Anne's passing. Anne was the beloved first born of Isabella and Francis McNiff and wife of William Henke, all since deceased. She was the big sister to Grant, Susan, Sheila, Frank, Mary and Ellie; mother to Spiff, Marty, Susanne, Gretchen and Tom; and grandmother to Montana, McCall, Madison, Ian, Paige, Sophia, Amelia and Sage. Just prior to her passing, there were two days of family and friends comimg and going and wishing her well as she moved on from her lifelong home in California to her new place in heaven with the folks that went before her, including her parents and Bill. Despite the great sadness in the family at her passing, there is also joy that her social calendar was done. Anne had many titles thoughout her 86 years-Mrs Henke, Annie, educator, den mother, Principal Henke, "Yes Dear"; Granne, Auntie Anne and most of all, Mom. She will be missed by all. Love you Mom! In lieu of flowers, be kind. Service will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption 435 N. Berkely Ave., Claremont , CA. Monday November 4th, 10;00 AM. Todd Memorial Chapel, 325 N. Indian Hill Blvd., Claremont, CA 91711 #909-622-1217
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
