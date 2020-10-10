1/1
Annette Barrera
May 29, 1960 - October 5, 2020 Annette J Barrera, a native of San Bernardino, passed away on October 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother Alice "Sally" Guajardo and her sister Jennie Guajardo. Annette was born in San Bernardino on May 29, 1960. She is survived by her father Joe Guajardo, her four sisters Linda Valdez, Cindy Bucci, Brenda Chapparo, Lori Vigil and her two brothers-in-law, Robert Bucci and Eugene Chapparo. She leaves behind her only daughter Alicia J Barrera and granddaughter Sammantha Jo Ruiz, as well as 11 nieces & nephews and 29 great nieces and nephews Her life will always be remembered for her strength and the love she gave unconditionally. And while her passing came exceedingly quick-the loss is too great to measure. Annette will forever leave a hole in the hearts of the entire family and all the lives she touched. Private Services to be held are still pending.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Oct. 10, 2020.
