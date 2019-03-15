|
Antonia ( Toni ) Negrete September 20, 1937 - March 10, 2019 Antonia (Toni) Negrete was born on September 20, 1937 in Chino California to Simon and Encarnacion Plancencia. She passed away on March 10, 2019 at home in La Verne. Toni worked at Safetran for 31 years. Once she retired she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, traveling, antique shopping and collecting. She is survived by her husband of 60 years George Negrete. Three daughters Sylvia Gonzalez of Lancaster, Gloria Cabrera and husband John of Rancho Cucamonga, and Anna Jaure and husband Paul Sr. of La Verne. Nine Grandchildren; Joe (Teresa) Rosales Jr., Robert, Victor Jr. and Gabriel Gonzalez; Stephanie (Chris) Pritchard, John Cabrera Jr.; Chrisanta and Paul Jr. Jaure, Veronica (Gabriel) Valdez. Seven Great Grandchildren Sienna and Mia Rosales, C.J. and Sofia Pritchard, Roxy, Scarlett and Damien Valdez. Also survived by her Brother Martin (Dolores) Placencia. Sisters Carmen Anguiano, Felicitas Ramirez, Dominga Centeno and Amelia (Gabriel) Marez. The Family would like to thank Elba Vidal for loving and caring for her like family for the last days of her life. Antonia was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister who will be missed. We love you Mom! Funeral services will be held Monday March 18th at 10 A.M. at Todd Memorial Chapel.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 15, 2019