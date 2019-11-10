|
ARTHUR MICHAEL SAUCEDA Age 86, of San Bernardino, CA passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Fontana, CA. He is survived by his children, Kris Ayala, Jeri (John) Castillo, Teri Hawkins, Frank (Consuelo) Sauceda, Arthur (Lourdes) Sauceda, Jr., Charles (Molly Savala) Sauceda, James (Nancy) Sauceda, 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 East Highland Ave. San Bernardino, CA. Mass of the Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Cathedral Catholic Church, 265 W. 25th St., San Bernardino, CA with interment to follow at Mt. ViewCemetery, San Bernardino, CA. To leave a condolence on Arthur's Memorial Page, please visit www.bobbittchapel.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 10, 2019