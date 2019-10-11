|
|
SILVERIO AUGUSTO DIMACALI August 12, 1937 - September 30, 2019 Silverio Augusto Dimacali, age 82, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. He was born August 12, 1937 in Los Angeles, the son of Aurelio and Dorothy Dimacali. He graduated from Jacob A. Riis High School in 1956. Shortly thereafter, he began his career working for Pacific Telephone and retired in 1994. In mid 1996, he returned to work for another four years. On September 28, 1957, he married Irene Romero and they shared 37 years together. Their first home was in Hawthorne and they eventually moved to Chino in 1969. Their daughter, Debbie, was born on April 6, 1959. He met Mary Anne on January 17, 1997 and they were married on June 14, 1997. They shared 22 wonderful years together. In 2005, Sal and Mary Anne moved to Casa Volante Estates. Family and friends were his priority. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing, karaoke, and creating memorable videos for his family. He was a handyman extraordinaire, as many can attest. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne, daughter Debbie, brother Leo, granddaughter Breanne (Scott), and great grandchildren Kayla and Jeremy. He is also survived by his stepchildren Sonya, Lucia, Edward II (Miriam) and stepgrandchildren Ruben, Alicia, Jesse, Bella and Edward III. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. A private Celebration of Life will follow.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 11, 2019