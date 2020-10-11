12-20-1930 - 10-04-2020 Our father passed away at his home in Spring Valley Lake with his family by his side. He was 89 years old and he was preceded in death by his wife Lupe Ruiz. Our dad "Pop" was born in La Verne Ca. to Salvador and Tomasa Ruiz. Pop is survived by his three sons and their families. Dennis, Ronald (wife Sandy) and Robbie (wife Becky). Pop's grandchildren are Veronica (husband Jeff), Ruben (wife Vanessa), Michael (wife Veronica), Amanda (husband Maynor), Brittany, Anthony (wife Crystal) and Stephanie (husband Cody). His great grandchildren are Ramiro, Damien, Trinity, Arianna, Joseph, Amaya, Michael-Nick, James, Priscilla, Samuel, Lil' Anthony, Adam, and Aubrey. Pop and mom were married on Sept 3rd 1950 and they built their family home in Pomona on Park Ave. in 1959. Pop supported his family by becoming a carpenter in 1952 and later by being elected Business Agent for Carpenter's Local 1752. A position he held with pride until his retirement. After his retirement Pop volunteered for Pomona's Christmas in April program. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Pomona and he and mom served as Eucharistic Ministers and Pop was a member of the Knights of Columbus until they moved to Spring Valley Lake. While at Spring Valley Lake, he became a volunteer for Victor Valley Sheriff Department's Citizens on Patrol Program (COP). Pop we will miss you but we know you are with mom and the ones you love. Love and God Bless Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Pomona on Wed. Oct. 14 2020 at 10:00 AM.





