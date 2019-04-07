|
BARBARA ANN JERNIGAN Barbara Ann Jernigan, a long-time resident of San Bernardino and Redlands, Ca, died Tuesday, April 2nd, at Dignity Health St. Bernardine Medical Center. Barbara was born in Washington D.C. in 1942. She was the daughter of Richard Alan Brown and June M. Brown longtime residents of Washington, D.C. Her father served in the United States Air Force, in both the Korean and Viet Nam Wars. After graduating from Kubasaki High School in Okinawa Japan, Barbara returned to the States and earned a Nursing Degree. Barbara came out to California in the early 60's to visit her parents and began working at St. Bernardine's Medical Center as a Critical Care Nurse. There she met and married her husband, Shelby King Jernigan (S.K.), M.D., a young physician at the hospital. Barbara and S.K. had two children, David and Shelby. When S.K. passed away in 1987, Barbara returned to nursing at St. Bernardine's Medical Center. Barbara loved working at St. Bernadine's until she retired. Barbara loved good food and good books. She was a devoted wife, mother, friend and nurse. Barbara is survived by her mother, June M. Brown and brother Richard Brown, her son, David R. Jernigan, and her daughter Shelby Jernigan Roemer, their spouses Jacqueline Jernigan and Karl Roemer, as well as her four grandchildren, Allie and Jack Jernigan, and Grace Shelby and Maggie Roemer. Services will be held April 10th at 10.A.M. at St. Andrew's Newman Center, Riverside, CA 92507.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 7, 2019